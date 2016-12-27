Lakers' Jose Calderon: Will be active again Tuesday

Calderon (hamstring) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Calderon and Tarik Black (hip) were both active Sunday against the Clippers while Larry Nance (knee) and a healthy Metta World Peace occupied the Lakers' two inactive slots, but coach Luke Walton didn't turn to either off the bench, citing the game situation and both players' lack of activity over the past few weeks as reasons behind the decision. Even when he wasn't recovering from the right hamstring strain, Calderon failed to see consistent time behind starting point guard D'Angelo Russell and primary backup Jordan Clarkson, so it could be several more games before the veteran gets a look in Walton's rotation.