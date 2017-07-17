Lakers' Josh Hart: Out Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Hart (ankle) won't play in Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Lakers are slated to take on the Trail Blazers in the Vegas Summer League championship game, but they'll be without the likes of Hart, Lonzo Ball (calf) and P.J. Dozier (ankle). Hart finishes the Las Vegas Summer League playing in two games and averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes. Hart is expected to battle for reserve minutes in the backcourt behind the likes of Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the backcourt during the upcoming season.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...