Lakers' Josh Hart: Out Sunday vs. Mavericks
Hart (ankle) will remain sidelined for Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Mavericks, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hart played in just two Summer League contests before suffering an ankle injury and there's no real reason for the Lakers to risk any aggravation by pushing him back into action too soon. Look for Hart to make a full recovery ahead of training camp, which means he's fully expected to be ready for the opener. That said, with guys like Lonzo Ball, Jordan Clarkson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope clogging up the backcourt depth chart, Hart isn't necessarily guaranteed a significant role during his rookie season.
