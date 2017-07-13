Play

Hart (ankle) won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hart will miss his second summer league game in a row due to sprained ankle. In the two summer league games he's participated in, Hart has averaged 10.0 points on 38.1 percent shooting and 4.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories