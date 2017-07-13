Lakers' Josh Hart: Remains out Thursday
Hart (ankle) won't play during Thursday's summer league game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Hart will miss his second summer league game in a row due to sprained ankle. In the two summer league games he's participated in, Hart has averaged 10.0 points on 38.1 percent shooting and 4.0 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per game.
