Hart (ankle) will not play during Saturday's summer league game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Hart will miss his third game in a row due to a sprained ankle. He's played in two summer league games, averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 boards across 22.5 minutes per game.

