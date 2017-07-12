Play

Hart (ankle) is out for Wednesday's summer league game against the 76ers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The injury was originally reported as "mild", so the Lakers are likely just being cautionary with their draft pick. Hart had 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting Saturday prior to going down with the injury.

