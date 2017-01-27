Lakers' Julius Randle: Available if needed Thursday vs. Jazz
Randle (illness) will be available off the bench if needed for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz.
Tarik Black will get the start in Randle's place. Though Randle is available, it sounds like coach Luke Walton wants to give him rest, and he likely won't take the floor unless there is foul trouble on the Lakers' frontline. Larry Nance, Luol Deng, and Brandon Ingram may also see upticks in usage.
