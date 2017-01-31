Randle (illness) has been cleared to resume basketball activities, but will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets.

Tuesday will mark the second consecutive game that Randle has missed due to an illness, though he'll be participating in practice. In his last 10 outings, Randle has provided 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists across 28.1 minutes per game. Tarik Black and Ivica Zubac saw increased workloads in Randle's previous absence, picking up 30 and 26 minutes respectively.