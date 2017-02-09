Randle scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FG) while adding six rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Pistons.

After battling pneumonia of late, it was good to see Randle get more playing time in Wednesday's game, even leading the team in playing time. He's shooting the ball a nudge over 50 percent since coming back from the illness and as long as there are no setbacks, he'll continue to be a main cog in the offense.