Randle, who missed Thursday's game against the Jazz due to illness, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Randle won't be participating in practice throughout the next couple days as he looks to return to full health. He'll have a follow-up appointment Monday, which could ultimately determine his status for Tuesday's game. If Randle is held out, which seems rather likely, expect Larry Nance to see an increased role at power forward.