Lakers' Julius Randle: Diagnosed with pneumonia
Randle, who missed Thursday's game against the Jazz due to illness, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and will be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
Randle won't be participating in practice throughout the next couple days as he looks to return to full health. He'll have a follow-up appointment Monday, which could ultimately determine his status for Tuesday's game. If Randle is held out, which seems rather likely, expect Larry Nance to see an increased role at power forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Doesn't play Thursday, despite active status•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Available if needed Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Scores team-high 22 points in Thursday loss•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Goes cold in loss to Trail Blazers•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points, nine boards Sunday•