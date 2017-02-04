Randle (illness) didn't see the floor in Friday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics.

Though Randle was available off the bench for the second game in a row, coach Luke Walton was unwilling to use the power forward while he was likely still at less than full strength following a recent bout with pneumonia. Randle, who played only six minutes in Thursday's loss to the Wizards, may need several more days before he's cleared to take back a spot in the starting lineup and assume a full workload, so he may not make for a strong activation in shallower formats in the upcoming week, during which the Lakers will play three games. Tarik Black and Larry Nance will be the main beneficiaries for as long as Randle remains limited.