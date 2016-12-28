Randle amassed 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 102-100 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.

Randle tied a season high with 25 points and was efficient in doing so. Tuesday's game also marked his highest rebounding total of December and he made just his fourth three-pointer of the season. He has been extremely effective in the last two games and will look to keep it up Thursday against the Mavericks.