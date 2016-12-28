Randle amassed 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during a 102-100 loss to the Jazz on Tuesday.

Randle tied a season high with 25 points and was efficient in doing so. Tuesday's game also marked his highest rebounding total of December and he made just his fourth three-pointer of the season. He has been extremely effective in the last two games and will look to keep it up Thursday against the Mavericks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola