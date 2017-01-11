Randle registered six points (2-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during a 108-87 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Randle had scored in double figures in the previous eight games, but struggled to find his shot Tuesday. He did still manage to grab a team-high 10 rebounds. Randle is averaging 13.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game so far this season. He will look to bounce back against the Spurs on Thursday.