Randle (personal) recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during the Lakers' 111-102 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Randle sat out on Thursday and Friday due to personal reasons, but he was more than ready for Sunday's showdown, falling just short of what would have been his third career triple-double. While there are still areas of his game that need to be improved upon, Randle has clearly upped his level of play here in 2016-17, scoring the most points, dropping the most dimes, and shooting the best field-goal percentage of his young career.