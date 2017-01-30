Randle (illness) did not participate in Monday's practice, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Randle was diagnosed with pneumonia over the weekend, and the fact that he's not practicing Monday does not bode well for his status heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets. The Lakers haven't formally ruled Randle out, but at this point it would be somewhat of a surprise if he's cleared to play. If Randle does, indeed, miss a second straight game, Tarik Black would be in line for another start at power forward.