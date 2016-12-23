Randle (personal) won't be available for Friday's game against the Magic, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Randle remains in Los Angeles to observe the birth of his child, which prevented him from joining the team in Miami for Thursday's loss to the Heat. He wasn't going to be able to make it to Orlando in time for Friday's contest, so the Lakers will give him another day off to spend with the newborn before he likely reenters the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Clippers. During the loss to the Heat, Luol Deng moved over to power forward to cover Randle's spot in the lineup while Brandon Ingram entered the starting five at small forward. Expect the Lakers to go with the same setup Friday, with Thomas Robinson also sticking in the rotation as Deng's top backup.