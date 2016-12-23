Randle (personal), who has been ruled out Friday against the Magic, is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Randle will remain away from the team for a second straight game following the birth of his son, but since Sunday's game will be back in Los Angeles, he should be ready to take back his spot in the starting lineup at that time. Brandon Ingram figures to stick with the top unit again Friday, but would head back to the bench upon Randle's return.