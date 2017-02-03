Randle (illness) returned and scored two points (1-4 FG) and added two rebounds in six minutes off the bench during Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

It was announced before the game that Randle would only see limited action after missing two games with pneumonia. Randle should be avoided in daily games until he returns to his full workload. Since this is an illness, as opposed to an injury, it is reasonable to expect that when he is fully healthy, he will return to his pre-pneumonia production levels.