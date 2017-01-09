Lakers' Julius Randle: Puts up 19 points, nine boards Sunday
Randle tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in a 111-95 win over the Magic on Sunday.
Randle connected on just his fifth three-pointer of the season, but fantasy owners should probably be hopeful it doesn't give him confidence to keep firing away from deep, as he's shooting only 22.7 percent from that range. Instead, Randle's fantasy value lies in his outputs in points, rebounds and assists, where he's been remarkably consistent lately. Since returning from a two-game absence Christmas Day following the birth of his first child, Randle is averaging 17.6 points (on 51.1% shooting), 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while claiming his second triple-double of the season along the way.
More News
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Will start Friday vs. Heat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable for Friday vs. Heat•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Turns in 17-9-5 line in loss to Trail Blazers•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Submits triple-double in Tuesday's victory•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Tallies 18 points Thursday•
-
Lakers' Julius Randle: Explodes for 25 points, 12 rebounds•