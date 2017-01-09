Randle tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in a 111-95 win over the Magic on Sunday.

Randle connected on just his fifth three-pointer of the season, but fantasy owners should probably be hopeful it doesn't give him confidence to keep firing away from deep, as he's shooting only 22.7 percent from that range. Instead, Randle's fantasy value lies in his outputs in points, rebounds and assists, where he's been remarkably consistent lately. Since returning from a two-game absence Christmas Day following the birth of his first child, Randle is averaging 17.6 points (on 51.1% shooting), 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while claiming his second triple-double of the season along the way.