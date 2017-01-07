Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable for Friday vs. Heat
The Lakers are listing Randle as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Heat due to a sprained left ring finger, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.
The injury apparently occurred during Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Randle underwent X-ray's on the finger Friday evening, and it was ultimately ruled a sprain. His status will likely depend on how he is feeling following pregame warmups, rendering him a true game-time decision. With Larry Nance out, Thomas Robinson would presumably see a big bump in minutes if Randle is unable to go.
