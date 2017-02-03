Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable Friday vs. Celtics
Randle (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Randle has been battling a case of pneumonia over the past week, which forced him to sit out two games before he was deemed available for Thursday's game against the Wizards. However, it appears Randle hasn't regained full conditioning, as he was limited to a bench role in the Thursday's loss and played only six minutes. The Lakers likely aren't eager to overwork Randle in the second half of the back-to-back set, so even if he ends up gaining clearance for Friday, there's a good possibility that he'll come off the bench again and face a minute restriction.
