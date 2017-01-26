Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable Thursday vs. Jazz
Randle is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to illness, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.
Randle is dealing with a viral infection and appears to be a game time decision on Thursday. He'll likely try to warmup and the team will decide on his final status at that point. If he's held out or limited look for Larry Nance to see some extra time and possibly a spot start.
