Lakers' Julius Randle: Questionable Thursday vs. Wizards
Randle (illness) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Wizards, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.
Randle missed the Lakers' last two games while he was sick with pneumonia, but it appears he's almost back to full health. The team plans to reevaluate him after morning shootaround and may wait until closer to gametime to make a final decision on his status. Tarik Black and Larry Nance will continue to see extra minutes if Randle is held out once again.
