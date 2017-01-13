Randle totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

On a night where the Lakers' offense was largely absent, Randle was easily the team's highest scorer, bouncing back from his own forgettable six-point outing against the Blazers on Tuesday. Outside of that clunker, Randle has scored in double digits in the nine other games over his last 10, and has provided solid contributions across the stat sheet. Factoring in Thursday's production, the 22-year-old boasts averages of 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks across 31.9 minutes in his last 11 contests.