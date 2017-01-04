Randle compiled 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 37 minutes in a 116-102 victory over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

With the Lakers knocking down a season-high 17 three-pointers, assist opportunities were aplenty, and Randle capitalized on the team's hot outside shooting en route to his third career triple-double. Randle's vast improvement in field-goal percentage has helped him compensate for a downturn in his rebounding rate this season, while his emergence as one of the better passing power forwards in the league will often allow him to post gaudy assist totals. Though the 11 dimes were a career high, Randle has recorded at least five assists 10 times on the campaign.