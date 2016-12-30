Randle recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

The Lakers have flatlined after a strong first month of the season, but Randle has been stellar in his first three games back from personal leave. In those contests, Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field, all of which are better than his season-long marks, save for rebounds.