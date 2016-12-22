Randle (personal) will sit out Thursday's game against the Heat, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Randle will not be with the team, as he's expected to be attending the birth of his child. Bresnahan also indicated that Randle may have a tough time getting back with the team prior to Friday's matchup with the Magic, so it appears there's a pretty good chance the Lakers are without Randle for their next two games. The Lakers could opt to go small with Luol Deng at power forward and insert a guy like Brandon Ingram into the starting lineup, although they could just bump Thomas Robinson into the top unit at power forward as well. We should get clarification on a starter sometime closer to tip-off.