Randle posted 17 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in a 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Coach Luke Walton has deployed one of the league's deeper rotations this season, which has often resulted in the starters falling under 30 minutes in competitive games, but he's been leaning on his top unit more heavily of late while the Lakers have fallen into a tailspin and out of the Western Conference playoff picture for the time being. The team wasn't able to collect its second straight win Thursday, but Randle was again the recipient of major playing time, surpassing the 35-minute mark for the third straight game. While he wasn't able to replicate the impressive triple-double he posted Tuesday against the Grizzlies, he turned in another solid all-around outing and is averaging 17.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.7 steals over that three-game stretch. Assuming Walton is willing to hand him hefty minutes Friday against the Heat, Randle should make for an excellent value play in DFS contests.