Randle (illness) will be available in a limited role Thursday against the Wizards, Bill Oram of the OC Register reports.

Randle has missed the last week (two games) while battling a case of pneumonia, but he went through shootaround Thursday morning and is apparently feeling well enough to take the court. It's unclear just how much he'll be able to play, but he's probably best avoided in daily contests, as it's difficult to imagine Randle seeing more than 15-20 minutes. For the month of January, the Kentucky product averaged 30.0 minutes per game, which he translated to 12.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.