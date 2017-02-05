Randle (illness) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and will be available to play Monday against the Knicks, although his role has yet to be determined.

Randle has been available in each of the Lakers' last two contests, but never saw the floor, as coach Luke Walton wasn't willing to enter him into the rotation after recently dealing with a bout of pneumonia. It appears coach Walton has yet to decide whether or not Randle will play on Monday as well, so until further clarification is given on Randle's availability, it will be a situation to avoid. Look for another update on his status at some point during pregame warmups Monday, but if he's held out yet again, Tarik Black and Larry Nance would likely absorb the additional minutes.