Randle (personal) will play and start at power forward Tuesday against the Hornets, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Randle was away from the team Monday in anticipation of the birth of his first child, but with his fiance still in labor, he rejoined the Lakers for shootaround Tuesday and is set to suit up later in the evening. Once his fiance gives birth, Randle could take a few days off to be with his family, so that's something fantasy owners need to be mindful of with the Lakers set to play Thursday against the Heat, Friday against the Magic and Sunday against the Clippers.