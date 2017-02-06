Randle (illness) will start at power forward Monday against the Knicks, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Randle has played all of six minutes during the Lakers' last four games while battling pneumonia, but after he was able to put in a full practice Sunday without any complications, it appears the big man is just about fully recovered from the illness. While he'll take back his familiar spot in the starting five and push Tarik Black back to the bench, Randle isn't necessarily a safe bet to immediately reclaim the 28.7 minutes per game he's averaging for the season. It's probably worth tracking Randle's playing time and production over several games in a row before using him again in DFS contests.