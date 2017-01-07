Randle (finger) will play in Friday's matchup against the Heat, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

Randle injured his finger in Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers. He under went X-rays Friday evening that have since come back negative. As a result, the young big man will tough it out and play. Barring any setbacks, he will presumably take on his usual workload in the contest. However, if he were to aggravate the injury, look for Thomas Robinson to get a majority of the run at power forward.