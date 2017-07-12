Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading to LA on one-year deal
Caldwell-Pope (suspension) agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.
The Pistons renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope last week after adding Langston Galloway and Avery Bradley to the guard rotation, effectively allowing the 2013 first-rounder to sign with any team he pleases. In heading west to Los Angeles, Caldwell-Pope figures to join Lonzo Ball as a starter in the Lakers' backcourt who brings solid defense and is coming off a career-high 35-percent from downtown. With his addition, Jordan Clarkson's fantasy stock has taken a hit.
More News
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rights renounced by Pistons•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Suspended two games•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Crowded backcourt•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 20 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Back in action Monday•
-
Pistons' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Not expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...