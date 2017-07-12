Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heading to LA on one-year deal

Caldwell-Pope (suspension) agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports.

The Pistons renounced the rights to Caldwell-Pope last week after adding Langston Galloway and Avery Bradley to the guard rotation, effectively allowing the 2013 first-rounder to sign with any team he pleases. In heading west to Los Angeles, Caldwell-Pope figures to join Lonzo Ball as a starter in the Lakers' backcourt who brings solid defense and is coming off a career-high 35-percent from downtown. With his addition, Jordan Clarkson's fantasy stock has taken a hit.