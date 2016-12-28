Nance (knee) is no longer using crutches and began his rehabilitation Sunday, Joey Ramirez of Lakers.com reports.

Nance was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee after suffering the injury in a Dec. 20 game against the Hornets and is facing a four-week recovery timetable, putting him on track for a return in late January. The 23-year-old still remains in the infancy of the rehab process, and for now, his primary goal is to reduce the swelling in his knee before he increases his activity. While Nance is out, the Lakers are expected to lean a little more heavily on starting forwards Luol Deng and Julius Randle, while Brandon Ingram and Thomas Robinson figure to take on extra minutes as well.