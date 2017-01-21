Nance (knee) has been cleared for a full practice Saturday and will receive limited minutes Sunday against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.

Nance is averaging 22.4 minutes per game on the season, so he'll see less than that considering his minutes are restricted. But, it's a good sign for the Lakers, who have been without his 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game over the past 15 contests. With his return, most of the Lakers forwards should see a slight drop in minutes.