Lakers' Larry Nance: Double-double in season finale
Nance had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Warriors.
Nance finished the campaign with seven double-doubles while appearing in 63 games for the second straight year to begin his career. The sophomore forward benefitted down the stretch from the Lakers' injury situation as well as their decision to rest several veterans. Still, Nance improved his individual numbers in most categories, including scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, free-throw percentage, and even three-point percentage.
