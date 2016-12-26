Nance is expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks after he was diagnosed with a bone bruise on his left knee following an examination Sunday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Nance, who has missed the Lakers' past three games with the knee issue, underwent an MRI in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, which revealed the extent of his injury and helped clarify a potential return date after he was previously listed as out indefinitely. The athletic second-year forward has been a key contributor in coach Luke Walton's rotation this season, averaging 7.0 points (on 58.4% shooting), 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per game. With Nance set to miss around a month of action, Walton may have to turn to Thomas Robinson, Luol Deng and Brandon Ingram to fill most of his playing time.