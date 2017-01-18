Nance (knee) took part in the entirety of Wednesday's practice, other than the team's final drill.

Coach Luke Walton mentioned on Tuesday that Nance wasn't slated to take the court this week, but considering he was able to practice for almost the entirety of Wednesday's session, it looks as if Nance is pushing for a return sooner rather than later. He's still fully expected to miss Friday's game against the Pacers, but could have a shot at playing on Sunday against the Mavericks, although it seems more realistic for him to be available next Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. He'll continue to ramp up his activity and we could see a return at some point early next week, although Nance will likely be limited in his first few games back after nearly a month off.