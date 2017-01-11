Nance (knee) recently took part in some non-contact two-on-one drills, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Nance is in week three of his original four-week timetable for a return, so it's a step in the right direction for him to be back on the court and taking part in some drills. He was able to do some non-contact work versus a few members of the Lakers' coaching staff, although it remains to be seen when he'll be cleared for full-contact activities. Nance will hope to ramp up his activity as the week progresses, so stay tuned for another update once he's taking contact.