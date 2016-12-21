Nance suffered a left knee injury during Tuesday's game against the Hornets and will not return, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nance went down during the second half of Tuesday's game, eventually being carried off the court by his teammates as he wasn't able to put any weight on his leg. While it doesn't look good for Nance, he's expected to undergo X-rays following the game, which should provide us more clarity on the situation. He finished his night with 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers over 21 minutes.