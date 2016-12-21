Nance had an MRI on Wednesday that revealed a left knee bruise and he has been ruled out indefinitely, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Nance suffered from the injury in Tuesday's game against the Hornets, and he will be reevaluated on Sunday in Los Angeles before the team gives an official timetable for his return. That leaves Nance as inactive for at least the team's next three games, and Thomas Robinson may be line to take on more minutes at power forward off the bench for as long as Nance is out. Tarik Black (ankle) may also be eligible for some extended run as soon as he returns from injury.