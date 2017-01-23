Nance scored four points (2-2 FG) while adding a rebound and a block in 10 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-73 loss to the Mavericks.

He's been out of action since December 20 due to a knee injury, and the Lakers aren't going to give Nance a full workload until he gets his legs back. The second-year forward had shown some modest growth in his production prior to getting hurt, but he's unlikely to supplant Julius Randle or Luol Deng from the starting lineup even once he's 100 percent.