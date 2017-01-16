Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to one-on-one practice Sunday
Nance (knee) took part in one-on-one practice Sunday, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.
Nance seems to be progressing well and participated in one-on-one drills Sunday, an improvement over the shooting drills he was taking part in earlier in the week. The Lakers would like to see Nance back sooner than later, as he had been playing 22.4 minutes per game for them this season prior to his injury, and putting up a significant 7.0 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Goes through non-contact work•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Making progress in recovery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progressing through knee recovery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Begins rehab for left knee•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Expected to miss four weeks•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Out indefinitely with bruised knee•