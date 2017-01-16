Nance (knee) took part in one-on-one practice Sunday, Mike Trudell of ESPN Los Angeles reports.

Nance seems to be progressing well and participated in one-on-one drills Sunday, an improvement over the shooting drills he was taking part in earlier in the week. The Lakers would like to see Nance back sooner than later, as he had been playing 22.4 minutes per game for them this season prior to his injury, and putting up a significant 7.0 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.