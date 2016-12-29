Lakers' Larry Nance: Progressing through knee recovery
Nance (knee) was able to do some weight-bearing treadmill work on Thursday, Mark Medina of L.A Daily News reports.
Nance is in the early stages of the rehab process, but it already sounds like he's making some progress. His timetable for a return hasn't changed, however, so he's still looking at being sidelined until late January. We should see his status updated as he moves further along in his recovery, but until he's taking full contact at practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
