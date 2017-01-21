Nance (knee) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News reports.

The Lakers are going to re-evaluate Nance late Friday night to better determine a timetable, but he could play as soon as the Lakers next game, which is Sunday at the Mavericks. Once Nance returns, most of the Lakers forwards should see a slight reduction in minutes, as they've collectively been sharing the workload in his absence.