Lakers' Larry Nance: Records 18 points, 11 rebounds in loss
Nance posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
Nance had his best all-around game since returning from a knee injury on January 22nd. Friday also marks his first double double since November 30th against the Bulls. He'll see if he can build on his success Monday versus the Knicks.
