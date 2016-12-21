Lakers' Larry Nance: Ruled out vs. Heat
Nance (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Nance suffered what appeared to be a potentially severe left knee injury in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, and the Lakers are still awaiting the results of an MRI to determine if the forward sustained any structural damage. Whether that's the case or not, the team has determined that Nance will not play Thursday, and it seems highly unlikely that he'll take the court Friday in Orlando, as well.
