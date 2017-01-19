Nance (knee) will not play Friday against the Pacers.

Initially, it appeared that Nance would have a chance to return Friday, but the Lakers have since clarified that the forward will remain, despite going through the entirety of Thursday's practice. It's still a step in the right direction for Nance, who said he had "no issues" during Thursday's session. "I kinda hoped they'd let me play four weeks ago," Nance joked. "If it was up to me I wouldn't have missed any time. I'm just happy to be nearing getting back on the court." Nance should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.