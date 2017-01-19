Lakers' Larry Nance: Will not play Friday
Nance (knee) will not play Friday against the Pacers.
Initially, it appeared that Nance would have a chance to return Friday, but the Lakers have since clarified that the forward will remain, despite going through the entirety of Thursday's practice. It's still a step in the right direction for Nance, who said he had "no issues" during Thursday's session. "I kinda hoped they'd let me play four weeks ago," Nance joked. "If it was up to me I wouldn't have missed any time. I'm just happy to be nearing getting back on the court." Nance should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: To be reevaluated Friday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Goes through full practice session Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to one-on-one practice Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Goes through non-contact work•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Making progress in recovery•