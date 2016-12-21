An X-ray on Nance's left knee came back negative, but he's expected to have an MRI performed Wednesday for further evaluation, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Nance was unable to walk off the court under his own power during Tuesday's game against the Hornets after suffering a left knee injury. While an X-ray has cleared him of any sort of break, he'll undergo an MRI on Wednesday in order to make sure there isn't any other significant damage to his knee. At this point, Nance should be considered doubtful for Thursday's matchup with the Heat, but we'll have another update available on Wednesday.